Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans in the diaspora have pledged to assist in the mobilisation of resources to buy an armoured vehicle for MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa following the attacks on his vehicle by Zanu PF thugs recently
The diasporans made the p[ledge soon after Chamisa's convoy was attacked and at the moment they are reportedly making donations towards the vehicle.
The party noted that Chamisa's convoy was vandalised by alleged hired youths to stop him from addressing citizens in the area.
In his tweet one Juma Ulete said, "I am looking for 2400 diasporans to pay USD $50 each to buy an armoured vehicle 4 @nelsonchamisa fo 2023 elections."
"An audit firm can handle contributions and also account at the end of the process. Lets stop looters and debauchery gangsters! #citizensconvegenceforchange."
Source - Byo24News