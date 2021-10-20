Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

by Thokozani Zhou
4 hrs ago | Views
As factional battles in the MDC Alliance continue unabated, there is a plot by Nelson Chamisa's rivals to expose his string of alleged dirty secrets to the public in a bid to embarrass him and force him to resign or get expelled from the party.

A source within the MDC Alliance confided in this publication that Chamisa's rivals, Tendai Biti and Job Sikhala, got wind of his illicit affair with a Harare-based young lady and they are plotting to expose the affair to the public.

According to the source, Chamisa has been having the illicit affair with the young lady (name supplied) for some time now and at one time the lady fell pregnant, although she later miscarried. The lady, who is believed to have been working or is still working at one of the country's popular food outlet in Harare, is being rented an apartment by Chamisa and they are living as husband and wife.

Chamisa is now working with the recently appointed deputy national chairperson, Sesel Zvidzai, reducing Sikhala to a mere by stander.

Chamisa's rivals have a strategy to tarnish his image and then call for a National Standing Committee meeting (NSC) to assess his suitability to remain as president of the MDC Alliance. According to the source, the game plan is to eventually pass a vote of no confidence in Chamisa's leadership for demonstrating little probity in the execution of his duties.

The source added that if Chamisa's extra marital affair was exposed, it will be the final nail on his marriage with Sithokozile as she was contemplating moving out of the shaky affair.

The source said Sithokozile was not happy with the many sexual allegations leveled against her husband, some of which involve women in the embattled party.

Chamisa's lieutenants are worried that their leader was slowly becoming a philanderer, a vice that spelt the political demise of his predecessor, Morgan Tsvangirai.

 Efforts to get a comment from Chamisa were futile as his mobile phones were not reachable


Source - Byo24News

