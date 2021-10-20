Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Violent teacher back in court

by Staff reporter
27 mins ago | Views
The mathematics teacher who was ordered to perform 630 hours of community service for brutally assaulting one of his students in full view of other learners at a Harare college, was on Friday back in court.

Talent Chingwaru was at the Harare Magistrates Court asking to be transferred from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he was performing the unpaid work, saying he had changed his place of residence.

The 29-year-old told Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga that he was no longer staying in Mt Pleasant and was now in Epworth, and requested to be transferred to any nearest Government institution in Epworth.

He told the court that it would be difficult for him to travel from Epworth to Parirenyatwa every day to perform the community service.

Mrs Taruvinga granted his application and ordered him to complete his punishment at Epworth Police Station.

Chingwaru, who claims to be a Wits University trained engineer, was initially jailed for 36 months before 18 months were set aside for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 18 months were suspended on condition that he performs 630 hours of community service at Parirenyatwa.

In sentencing Chingwaru, who was filmed assaulting the student at Einstein Tuition Centre, Mrs Taruvinga said although he should be given another chance to reform, he should control his anger.

"It is fortunate that the complaint did not suffer any permanent injuries," she said.

"You could have lost your job and potential employers might not want to accept you because of publicity that was involved.

"Accused, you need to be given another chance to reform and you need to control your anger."

Mrs Taruvinga said she noted that corporal punishment had been outlawed in 2014 after the upper courts noted it was inhumane.

Source - The Herald

