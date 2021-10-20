SADC wants sanctions lifted

News / National

by Staff reporter

On October 25 2019, Southern African Development Community (SADC) stood together in solidarity to formally denounce and call for the removal of the unilateral sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western countries.In tune with the SADC slogan: "Towards a Common Future", according to SADC's original press release, the removal of sanctions will benefit Zimbabweans and the SADC region, as well as, enhance cooperation of SADC with the European Union (EU) and the United States (US).Now, two years on, the same battle is being fought to bring about justice.Below are some quotes that bring out the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe."These sanctions have not only affected the people of Zimbabwe and their Government, but the entire region. It is like a human body, when you chop one of its parts, it affects the whole body. We should unite to support Zimbabwe against sanctions imposed by western countries because they are hurting Zimbabweans and people from across member states." - John Pombe Magufuli, late President of the United Republic of Tanzania at the 39th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit held in August 2019, which fell during his tenure as SADC chair."Today we arise and collectively say enough is enough. The illegal sanctions are an albatross to the development, well-being and prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe. We call on the US to immediately and conditionally remove the sanctions for the sake of our children." - President Mnangagwa."For SADC as a region, the call for the unconditional removal of sanctions assumes even greater importance. It is not just a solidarity call in support of Zimbabwe, but also a clarion call for justice, fairness and full enjoyment of human rights. The sanctions are no longer relevant, and are detrimental to the socio-economic development and self-determination of Zimbabweans." - President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, at the Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day's first anniversary in October 2020."We must show that we are really standing with our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe. A problem for any nation in SADC is a problem for all of us, the success of any nation in SADC is also our success." - Annie Kumwenda, outgoing Malawian ambassador to Zimbabwe.