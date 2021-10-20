Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

by Staff reporter
26 mins ago | Views
NETONE says its recently launched national mobile broadband (NMBB) programme will enhance the country's efforts towards expanding financial inclusion through the firm's mobile money platform, One Money, NetOne acting chief executive officer (CEO) Raphael Mushanawani said.

The NMBB will result in installation of over 340 base stations across the country with, predominantly, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies as the project is aimed at growing NetOne's network coverage, mainly in borderline and remote areas countrywide.

Mr Mushanawani said NetOne intended to leverage the network expansion programme to broaden its mobile money platform services particularly by targeting the marginalised segments of the Zimbabwean population.

The NMBB will not only increase digital connectivity, but also enhance social and economic opportunities that come along with building a strong digital economy.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Chanakira base station launch in Wedza on Wednesday, Mr Mushanawani highlighted that the NMBB phase three will contribute significantly to the company's objective of growing financial inclusion mainly amongst women and businesses in the informal sector.

"NMBB will enhance the network coverage mainly in marginalised border areas where we want to bring coverage, meaning that the population will now be able to communicate flawlessly, thus bridging the digital divide and connecting Zimbabweans to the global village.

"Our services, especially One Money, will now be accessible, so the unbanked will now be able to be financially included through improved network coverage that we are bringing in with this network expansion program we are currently on," said Mushanawani.

He also highlighted that the network expansion drive by NetOne will tap into wide-ranging opportunities availed by the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)  by setting up high-speed technologies across the country.

". . . as a company we intend to leverage on the development of 4IR through the provision of high-speed connectivity that will facilitate the communication within local industries.

"The network expansion program will see more 4G base stations being installed and we are also moving towards 5G, all those technologies speak to the high-speed provision of data thus enabling business intelligence as information will now be able to flow quite easily," he added.

Officially commissioned by Information Communication Technology Minister Jenfan Muswere, the Chanakira base station will benefit 12 000 people in the Ward 9 area of Wedza.

The 60-metre base station has a network range from 2G to 4G and has room for expansion to 5G.

NMBB phase 3 project is a strategic cooperation between China and Zimbabwe that intends to help improve economic efficiencies, production across economic sectors through Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

It is expected to increase NetOne's national coverage from about 75 percent to 85 percent, improve 4G coverage, and will also see the introduction of 5G to cater to increased demand for data in the country.

The network expansion program ensures increased industrial connectivity, leading to reliable, affordable, accessible, and ever-present ICT services that support an inclusive digital economy.

NetOne's market share has steadily gained market share to 0, 7 percent during the first quarter of 2021 to 28, 7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

16 mins ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

21 mins ago | 57 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

21 mins ago | 118 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

22 mins ago | 68 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

22 mins ago | 70 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

23 mins ago | 39 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

23 mins ago | 73 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

24 mins ago | 76 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

24 mins ago | 44 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

24 mins ago | 42 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

25 mins ago | 14 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

25 mins ago | 6 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 8 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

26 mins ago | 25 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

26 mins ago | 21 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

26 mins ago | 38 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

27 mins ago | 9 Views

Violent teacher back in court

27 mins ago | 32 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

17 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

18 hrs ago | 4490 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

18 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

21 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

21 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zemura offered new deal

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

21 hrs ago | 264 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bosso CEO barred

21 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days