Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

by Staff reporter
29 mins ago | Views
POLICE have arrested two suspects in connection with the beating, shooting and robbery of a Bulawayo businessman, Smart Kutsanzira, during a home raid in Cowdray Park's Esigodweni area last month.

Amos George Mutamba (34) and Beatrice Magwidi (32) were caught in Zaka, Masvingo province following a tip off by members of the public.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said:

"Police in Bulawayo received a tip off from members of the public and they contacted police in Zaka, who made some follow ups and they arrested them. CID Bulawayo proceeded there and interviewed them and they are admitting to the charge. There is one person outstanding who committed the crime. The two are being charged with armed robbery and murder and the gun used in committing the crime, a Noringo Black pistol, was recovered in the possession of Mutamba," said Insp Ncube.

He thanked members of the public for helping bring the culprits to book.

Kutsanzira, a businessman, husband and father of five, was buried at Luveve Cemetery last month after the home raid at around 1AM on September 5.

It is reported that the robbers forced open the gate, the French door, a steel door and entered the house.
When Kutsanzira heard people breaking into the house he went to investigate. He was then shot by the armed robbers.

He then ran out through the front door and jumped next door and they followed him.  They caught up with Kutsanzira, dragged him back to his house and beat him up and shot him for the second time, while demanding money.

Kutsanzira, ended up giving in to the armed robbers' demands. They allegedly took his cellphone and about US$70 and left.

His six-year-old child then came out and called his brother, who alerted a neighbour, who rushed Kutsanzira to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Doctors at Mpilo Central Hospital tried to save Kutsanzira's  life but he later succumbed to his injuries.

On the same night, Kutsanzira's neighbour was also shot, allegedly by the same armed gang who demanded cash.

The neighbour was rushed to the casualty ward at Mpilo Hospital where he met Kutsanzira's relatives.

Source - The Chronicle

