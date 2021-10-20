Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

by Staff reporter
25 mins ago | Views
MATABELELAND-BASED human rights groups have expressed concern over revelations by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) that it was not going to investigate the destruction of Gukurahundi memorial plaques in Silobela and Bhalagwe.

In a letter dated October 11 to the National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG), the NPRC said it had no mandate to receive and investigate complaints from the public on issues that were the preserve of other public bodies.

This was after the NTJWG wrote to the commission in September complaining about the theft of the memorial plaques.

Four plaques, two from Bhalagwe and two from Silobela mass graves, were vandalised by suspected State security agents after their installation by Matabeleland-based pressure group, Ibhetshu LikaZulu.

The NPRC said the matter was supposed to be dealt with by the police as it was a criminal act.

"You are aware that theft and malicious damage to property are complaints that fall under the mandate of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and, therefore, police is the body that is enjoined to investigate the complaint.

"In light of the aforesaid and to avoid unconstitutional usurpation of function, let us know if the complaint has been lodged with the police so that we can refer it for further management,'' the letter
read.

NTJWG secretary Musa Kika told Southern Eye that they were surprised to receive such a response from the commission.

"We wrote a letter to the commission on the vandalism of the plaque in Silobela. Gukurahundi is not an act of criminality, it is bigger than that. They are essentially   subjugating their (NPRC) constitution. NPRC should be at the centre of this, we are surprised about the response, we will engage them again on the issue,'' Kika said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

16 mins ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

20 mins ago | 54 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

21 mins ago | 112 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

21 mins ago | 67 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

22 mins ago | 69 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

23 mins ago | 71 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

23 mins ago | 74 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

23 mins ago | 43 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

24 mins ago | 42 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

24 mins ago | 14 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 8 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

25 mins ago | 24 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

26 mins ago | 20 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

26 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

26 mins ago | 36 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Violent teacher back in court

26 mins ago | 32 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

17 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

18 hrs ago | 4489 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

18 hrs ago | 4901 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

21 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

21 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zemura offered new deal

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

21 hrs ago | 264 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bosso CEO barred

21 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days