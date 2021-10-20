Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has planned anti-government protests today to coincide with the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) anti-sanctions solidarity day.

Sadc is holding anti-sanctions day commemorations today under the theme: Friends to All: Enemy to None: Forging Ahead and Enhancing Innovation and Productivity in Adversity of Sanctions.

But Artuz president Obert Masaraure told NewsDay that the Zanu-PF government had imposed sanctions on teachers by reducing their salaries from US$540 which they used to get in 2018 to US$100.

"The teachers of Zimbabwe were earning around US$540 before the new dispensation assumed government responsibility. The austerity measures under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme led to salary theft with salaries being reduced to the current US$100," Masaraure said.

"Teachers can no longer afford the basics; they have been reduced to paupers. All teachers are invited to participate in demanding the restoration of pre-October 2018 salaries and further defend the right to education for our learners."

Masaraure said they would protest for the sake of their families and learners.

"The union is organising through its structures and further engaging sister unions in the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions to join in. We are also mobilising online.

"The union is also engaging civil society organisations, which stand for the right to education. Lastly, we are also engaging progressive trade unions like the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions to join in," he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to deliver a keynote address to mark the day.

The day was adopted by the 39th Sadc summit that was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in August 2019 which designated October 25 of each year as the day of solidarity with Zimbabwe against the sanctions.

Government claims that sanctions are hurting ordinary citizens, while the West argues that economic mismanagement, cronyism and graft are responsible for Zimbabwe's economic ills.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

16 mins ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

20 mins ago | 53 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

21 mins ago | 112 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

21 mins ago | 67 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

22 mins ago | 69 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

23 mins ago | 70 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

23 mins ago | 74 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

23 mins ago | 43 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

24 mins ago | 42 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

24 mins ago | 28 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

25 mins ago | 6 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 8 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

25 mins ago | 24 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

26 mins ago | 20 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

26 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

26 mins ago | 36 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Violent teacher back in court

26 mins ago | 32 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

17 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

18 hrs ago | 4489 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

18 hrs ago | 4901 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

21 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

21 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zemura offered new deal

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

21 hrs ago | 264 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bosso CEO barred

21 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days