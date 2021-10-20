Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Budiriro, Harare, are on a manhunt for an alleged rapist known as Madzibaba Tanya, who sexually abused a 33-year-old woman twice at his shrine in September after she visited him seeking help for her sick son.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday warned women against being trapped by "perverts bent on sexual gratification" at religious shrines.

"Sex predators are a menace to society. The public, especially women, should not be deceived into believing in such religious pronouncements by perverts whose acts are simply bent on sexual gratification. People should always be alert and report such people to the police," Mwanza told NewsDay.

"We are on the hunt for the alleged rapist and anyone with information on his whereabouts should report to any nearest police station."

It is alleged that on September 20, the complainant, from Budiriro 1, went to the accused person's shrine seeking assistance for her son.

Madzibaba Tanya reportedly told the complainant that she had spiritual husbands and ordered her to have sexual intercourse with a man in the bush for three consecutive days and then bring semen for cleansing.

"The complainant told the accused person that she had no one to have sexual intercourse with and the accused volunteered to be the man," Mwanza said.

After two encounters, she did not return for the third time after figuring out that she was being raped.

She reported the matter to the police.
Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

16 mins ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

20 mins ago | 53 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

21 mins ago | 111 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

21 mins ago | 67 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

21 mins ago | 69 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

23 mins ago | 70 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

23 mins ago | 74 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

23 mins ago | 43 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

24 mins ago | 14 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

25 mins ago | 6 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 8 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

25 mins ago | 24 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

26 mins ago | 20 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

26 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

26 mins ago | 35 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Violent teacher back in court

26 mins ago | 32 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

17 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

18 hrs ago | 4489 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

18 hrs ago | 4901 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

21 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

21 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zemura offered new deal

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

21 hrs ago | 264 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bosso CEO barred

21 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days