Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
A 29-YEAR-OLD woman is appealing for information about the whereabouts of her one-year-old daughter who went missing yesterday morning in Budiriro 4 high-density suburb.

Prisca Dindinga told NewsDay that she went to report at Budiriro 2 Police Station but was asked to make a formal report for a missing person after 24 hours.

She said she suspected that Mitchell had been snatched by a woman who was employed as a maid in the neighbourbood.

"In the morning at around 7am, I was doing my normal household chores indoors and my child went outside as  usual to play with her siblings," Dindinga said.

"When I went outside to check on my children, she was missing. I inquired about her whereabouts from some people who were around and someone told me that they had seen a maid from the neighborhood with my child."

She said the whereabouts of the maid were unknown.

Harare provincial spokesperson Inspector Mwanza said the police were yet to investigate the matter.

When NewsDay contacted Dindinga in the evening yesterday, she said attempts to locate her child had been fruitless and was now "hopeless".

Anyone who might have information about the missing child can contact Dindinga at 0783 711 975 or the local police.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

16 mins ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

20 mins ago | 53 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

21 mins ago | 111 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

21 mins ago | 67 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

21 mins ago | 69 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

23 mins ago | 70 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

23 mins ago | 74 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

23 mins ago | 43 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

24 mins ago | 42 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

24 mins ago | 14 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

25 mins ago | 6 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 8 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

25 mins ago | 24 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

26 mins ago | 20 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

26 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

26 mins ago | 35 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Violent teacher back in court

26 mins ago | 32 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

17 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

18 hrs ago | 4489 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

18 hrs ago | 4901 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

21 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

21 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zemura offered new deal

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

21 hrs ago | 264 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bosso CEO barred

21 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days