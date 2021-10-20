Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman is appealing for information about the whereabouts of her one-year-old daughter who went missing yesterday morning in Budiriro 4 high-density suburb.Prisca Dindinga told NewsDay that she went to report at Budiriro 2 Police Station but was asked to make a formal report for a missing person after 24 hours.She said she suspected that Mitchell had been snatched by a woman who was employed as a maid in the neighbourbood."In the morning at around 7am, I was doing my normal household chores indoors and my child went outside as usual to play with her siblings," Dindinga said."When I went outside to check on my children, she was missing. I inquired about her whereabouts from some people who were around and someone told me that they had seen a maid from the neighborhood with my child."She said the whereabouts of the maid were unknown.Harare provincial spokesperson Inspector Mwanza said the police were yet to investigate the matter.When NewsDay contacted Dindinga in the evening yesterday, she said attempts to locate her child had been fruitless and was now "hopeless".Anyone who might have information about the missing child can contact Dindinga at 0783 711 975 or the local police.