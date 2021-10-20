Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
Caps United 2 - 1 ZPC Kariba
An inspired second half performance saw struggling Harare giants Caps  United rally from a goal down to beat ZPC Kariba and end their dream of progressing to the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals, at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Defender Joseph Thulani sparked the Green Machine's comeback seven minutes after the restart, unleashing a thunderous volley from the edge of the box which took a big deflection on its way to the top corner.

Leeroy Mavhunga's initial shot from point blank was saved by ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga, but the ball fell for Thulani, who let fly a screamer.

Striker Clive Augusto completed the comeback on the 69th minutes when he climbed the highest to plant a header beyond Chilenga from an inviting Tatenda Makurumidze corner kick.

But it was captain Phineas Bamusi who shone for Makepekepe throughout the match even when the chips were down and his performance deserved a goal.

ZPC Kariba, who needed an outright win by more than one goal to pip Harare City to the final qualifying slot for the knockout stages of the competition, had taken a 30th minute lead after a swift move which saw Moses Demera latch on to a Collen Muleya through ball to find the bottom corner from an angle.

Coach Godfrey Tamirepi was disappointed with the result.

"I am very disappointed by the result. This was a game which was within our control. Destiny was in our hands and we just gave it away, there was no fighting spirit. We are out.

"It's done and dusted. We have to accept the result. We really need to look at where we went wrong and then map the way forward from there," Tamirepi said.

Caps coach Darlington Dodo was delighted by the team's response in the second half.

"I am actually happy for the boys. We responded well because we did not have a very good game in the first half.

"Our approach was wrong, but we changed the mental attitude in the second half.

"We started probing, we started doing the right things, we kept the ball very well, our movements were perfect and we were blessed with goals. What impressed me most was the conversion (rate) in the second half," he said.

Caps, who crashed out of the competition last week, ended their Group 1 campaign on a high with their second win in 10 matches.

After the win Caps leapfrogged ZPC Kariba into third place on the final standings with 12 points, two behind second placed Harare City and nine adrift of table toppers Dynamos.

Caps and ZPC Kariba will now shift focus to the Premier League which is expected to begin early next month.

Teams

ZPC Kariba - T Chilenga (GK) S Nyabinde,  C Mujuru, B Mutukure (S Makawa 71'), C Muleya, S Gorogodyo (T Machaya 71'), G Goriyati, M Mekiwa, M Demera (B Sbanda 84'), L Gwerina (V. Kawe 67'), B Juru (C)

Caps  United - S Chinani (GK) M Diro Nyenye, C Mavhurume, B Mpofu, J Thulani, R Hachiro, T Makurumidze (J Zhuwawu 84'), T Pio, P Bamusi (C) L Mavunga (T Tumba 67'), C Augusto

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

16 mins ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

20 mins ago | 53 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

20 mins ago | 111 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

21 mins ago | 66 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

21 mins ago | 69 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

22 mins ago | 70 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

23 mins ago | 74 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

23 mins ago | 43 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

24 mins ago | 42 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

24 mins ago | 14 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

24 mins ago | 6 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 8 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

25 mins ago | 24 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

25 mins ago | 20 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

26 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

26 mins ago | 35 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Violent teacher back in court

26 mins ago | 32 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

26 mins ago | 12 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

17 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

18 hrs ago | 4489 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

18 hrs ago | 4901 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

21 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

21 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zemura offered new deal

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

21 hrs ago | 264 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bosso CEO barred

21 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days