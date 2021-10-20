Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

News / National

by Shelton Muchena and Desmond Nleya

Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe has been put under Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission radar after having been sucked in tender cases.A letter Co authored by two organizations calling themselves, Abantwana bomzabalazo or Children of ZPRA veterans and Chapter two has written to ZACC imploring them to investigate the Minister of corruption in tender cases.The organisations are seeking the commission to investigate the operations of Leabridge technologies and the Minister whom they accuse of exerting undue influence into the tender processes.'We kindly request that you investigate around how LEABRIDGE has been scooping tenders. Evidence suggests that the Minister of Home Affairs has been exerting undue influence over tender processes.' We would like you to investigate two tenders. 1. ZINARA etolling tender 2. National Sports Stadium security tender. These two tenders have traits of undue influence, abuse of office by Minister Kazembe Kazembe in favour of his LEABRIDGE technologies. The Minister of Home Affairs is abusing his office and disenfranchising legitimate security entities',,read part of the statement.Effort to get a comment from ZACC have been fruitless as their phones were not reachable while an email sent to the organisation was yet to be acknowledged.