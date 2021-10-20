Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

by Shelton Muchena and Desmond Nleya
2 hrs ago | Views
Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe has been put under Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission radar after having been sucked in tender cases.

A letter Co authored by two organizations calling themselves, Abantwana bomzabalazo or Children of ZPRA veterans and Chapter two has written to ZACC imploring them to investigate the Minister of corruption in tender cases.

The organisations are seeking the commission to investigate the operations of Leabridge technologies and  the Minister whom they accuse of exerting undue influence into the tender processes.

'We kindly request that you investigate around how LEABRIDGE has been scooping tenders. Evidence suggests that the Minister of Home Affairs has been exerting undue influence over tender processes.

' We would like you to investigate two tenders. 1. ZINARA etolling tender 2. National Sports Stadium security tender. These two tenders have traits of undue influence, abuse of office by Minister Kazembe Kazembe in favour of his LEABRIDGE technologies. The Minister of Home Affairs is abusing his office and disenfranchising legitimate security entities',,read part of the statement.

Effort to get a comment from ZACC have been fruitless as their phones were not reachable while an email sent to the organisation was yet to be acknowledged.

Source - Shelton Muchena and Desmond Nleya

Must Read

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

The rains are here but no cattle

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

'Cannot accord diaspora vote due to legislative challenge' - in plain language; we are a quintessential Banana Republic

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Government's propaganda wheels coming off

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwean courts have no spectacles to see Mnangagwa's illegitimacy

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Aren't Zimbabwe ruling elite ashamed when citizens have to beg to stay in foreign lands?

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

We need each other as Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Will SADC national dialogue finally end King Mswati III absolute monarch - Zimbabweans watching like hawks

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

11 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

11 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

11 hrs ago | 3294 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

11 hrs ago | 548 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

11 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

11 hrs ago | 1893 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

11 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

11 hrs ago | 445 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

11 hrs ago | 2530 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

11 hrs ago | 587 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

11 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

11 hrs ago | 761 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

11 hrs ago | 759 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

11 hrs ago | 439 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

11 hrs ago | 86 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

11 hrs ago | 716 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Violent teacher back in court

11 hrs ago | 705 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

11 hrs ago | 350 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days