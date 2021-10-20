Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu PF youths endorse Musarara

by Shelton Muchena
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF youth league supporters in Mashonaland Central province have challenged Tafadzwa Musarara to lead them. 


"Take  us to Canaan Tafadzwa where there is light," screamed some of the youths who attended a Zanu PF Walkerthon which started yesterday from ZANU-PF Headquarters (HQ) Harare to Mashonaland Central Province headquarters in Bindura. 

Musarara sponsored  the March and has won the hearts of many party supporters. 

"Mr T, you are our darling, captain TM our trust is in you and the ball is now in our hands relax.

Over 4 000 Zanu PF supporters  who gathered at  Rusununguko primary school,Glendale today  for a tree planting ceremony which was supposed to be officiated by first Lady amai Auxilia Mnangagwa were chanting slogan "amai  tisiirei Tafi atibikire sadza ayaruka uyu"

The ceremony was however officiated by Mash Central  Provincial Development  Coodinater (PDC) Timothy Maregere.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Chairman for the province Cde Kazembe Kazembe's political life is hanging by the thread in his home town as he has fallen out of favour to most youths. 

Last month, the same youth accused him of hijacking a fund raising program organise by Dr Lazarus Dokora just up his political life.

Source - Zanu PF

