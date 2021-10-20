Latest News Editor's Choice


National

War veterans threaten to sue Minister for selling land

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
War veterans Association district chairpersons in Masholand Central province have threatened to sue Minister for provincial affairs in Mash Central Senator Monica Mavhunga for allegedly selling land in the province.


The chairpersons who spoke to Bulawayo24.com claimed Mavhunga is denying their association members access to land while selling the land to land seekers.

"We are not happy with our Minister she is allegedly selling land in the province while denying war veterans from the association access to land," lamented the sources.

"We have been trying to engage her through her office and she keeps on saying she is busy it's now over three months but we have since decided to take her to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Committee mayb that way we can be assisted."

Although the provincial veterans chairman Sam Parirenyatwa refused to comment it is not a secret that Mavhunga and Parirenyatwa are not in good books after she allegedly refused to admit Parirenyatwa in the provincial lands committee in which she chairs.

Mavhunga did not pick calls from this reporter.

However, Mavhunga is not new to land scam as she has pending cases at High Court.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days