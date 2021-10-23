News / National
Miner trapped to death
A miner Fidelis Kushaya (22 )from Marange was trapped to death in a mining shaft in Taikona mine, Penhalonga yesterday.
Manicaland acting provincial police spokesperson assistant inspector confirmed the death.
"The now deceased was employed at the mine and he was mining gold in a deep mineshaft which collapsed claiming his life," he said.
The body was retrieved and taken to Mutare general hospital for post moterm.
Source - Byo24News