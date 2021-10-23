Miner trapped to death

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A miner Fidelis Kushaya (22 )from Marange was trapped to death in a mining shaft in Taikona mine, Penhalonga yesterday.

Manicaland acting provincial police spokesperson assistant inspector confirmed the death."The now deceased was employed at the mine and he was mining gold in a deep mineshaft which collapsed claiming his life," he said.The body was retrieved and taken to Mutare general hospital for post moterm.