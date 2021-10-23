War veterans under siege

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

War veterans plans to air out their plights was disrupted when they intended to submit a petition bearing a prolonged list of their grievances to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Munhumutapa offices on Monday.

Africa unity square where they intended to convene was sealed off by riot police.War veterans Pressure group coordinator Shorai Nyamangunu said," War veterans are not free in this country because of the police.We were beaten by police during Ian Smith regime, today we are suffering and we are not advocating for violence but we just want to be heard and get our benefits."She added that," Noone is addressing our grievances, Poverty Datum Line (PDL) is above $41 000but we are being given below that".