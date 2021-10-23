ZCC advocates for dialogue on natural resources

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches has started advocating for dialogue on natural resources that will help to develop the economy of the country.

Bulawayo Reverend Kenneth Mtata recently said the unethical behaviour of the citizens is costing the growth of the economy."Ethical behaviour is the biggest challenge that we are still facing not only in Zimbabwe, but the whole Africa. We will continue to advocate for dialogue and ethical behavior change. Our country is rich in natural resources yet it is the poorest in the African continent. We have good and bigger land but we are failing to make change with that," Mtata said.He said there is a need to curb corruption so that everyone can benefit from the natural resources that the country has."It is never too late to change how things are now, into a better place. We believe that no corruption is done by one person. Corruption is done through the help of others. It is upto us now that we change. If it does not work with us then we have to do something," he said.The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA)'S's representative Sandra Msoza said women have to be included in the mining sector."Women and young people have not been participating in the decision making for the mining sector and it is time for those things to change," she said.