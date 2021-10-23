Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCC advocates for dialogue on natural resources

by Stephen Jakes
48 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Council of Churches has started advocating for  dialogue on natural resources that will help to develop the economy of the  country.


Bulawayo Reverend Kenneth Mtata recently said the unethical  behaviour  of the citizens is  costing the growth of the  economy.

"Ethical behaviour is the biggest challenge that we are still facing not only in Zimbabwe, but the whole Africa. We will continue to advocate for dialogue and ethical behavior change. Our country is rich in natural resources yet it is the poorest in the African continent. We have good and bigger land but we are failing to make change with that," Mtata said.

He said there is a need to curb corruption so that everyone can benefit from the natural resources that the country has.

"It is never too late to change how things are now, into a better place. We believe that no corruption is done by one person. Corruption is done through the help of others. It is upto us now that we change. If it does not work with us then we have to do something," he said.

The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA)'S's representative Sandra Msoza said women have to be included in the mining sector.

"Women and young people have not been participating in the decision making  for the mining sector and it is time for those things to change," she said.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Civic organization commemorates Water and Sanitary hygiene day

44 mins ago | 28 Views

War veterans under siege

2 hrs ago | 970 Views

Miner trapped to death

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

War veterans threaten to sue Minister for selling land

17 hrs ago | 2630 Views

Tiri pama one: Now it's the people of Mashonaland demanding a cake for all

18 hrs ago | 3748 Views

One Day in 1985

18 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Zimbabwe regime should start by being a friend to all Zimbabweans instead of treating us as enemies

18 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Police thwart war vets demo, arrest 30

20 hrs ago | 3441 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days