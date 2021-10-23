Civic organization commemorates Water and Sanitary hygiene day

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Community based organization , Trusted Therapy Trust recently commemorated global hand washing day called Water and Sanitary Hygiene( Wash) at Robert Sinyoka in Bulawayo where they trained villagers on how to wash hands and how to manufacture sanitisers.

Trusted Therapy Trust founder Sibongile Ndlovu said they taught villagers 7 steps of how to wash hands after realizing that people are not aware of those necessary steps that need to be taken when washing hands."We educated villagers about the importance of washing hands. There are seven steps that need to be taken note of when washing hands which is what most of the people are not aware of. We have realized that after people are provided with sanitizers most them do not know how to apply them effectively on their hands instead they just spill it,'' said Ndlovu.She said some of the steps involve back of the hand rubbing with another palm and then change to another one, all fingers holding one thump and wash it and also all fingers put together rubbing one palm to wash it and then change to another one.Ndlovu indicated that they manufactured 20 litres of liquid soap which they donated to villagers adding that they will continue to assist the community with ingredients of manufacturing the detergents.Trusted Therapy Trust consultant Lancelot Chiveya said they will go back to the same community in the near future to assist them in acquiring birth records.Ward 17 councilor Sikhulekile Moyo paid tribute to the organization and said there were three villages namely Methodist, St Peters and Robert Sinyoka."We would like to thank the orgainisation for coming to train villagers on life skills and for conscientising villagers about the importance of washing hands especial during this global pandemic," Moyo said.However Global Handwashing day is an international hand washing promotion campaign to motivate and mobilise people around the world to improve their handwashing habits, the day occurs on October 15.