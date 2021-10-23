Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-cop busted attempting to smuggle ammunition into Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago
A 44-year-old ex-police officer has been arrested by the national security task force while attempting to illegally import an assortment of ammunition through the Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.

Munashe Sibanda was arrested at around 3am soon after arriving aboard a Munhenzwa crossborder bus.

Sibanda, who resides in Chitungwiza, is a retired police constable who was once deployed in Mashonaland East province.

He was dragged before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Monday charged with contravening a section of the Firearms Act.

Sibanda was remanded out of custody to November 24 on $25 000 bail and ordered to report once every Friday at Makoni police station in Chutungwiza between 6am and 6pm and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Prosecuting, Miss Esnath Vengedza said on October 24 at around 3am, Sibanda arrived in the country aboard a Munhenzwa crossborder bus via the Beitbridge border post.

The court further heard that the accused was transporting an assortment of ammunition loaded in a box.

It is alleged that the man, who intended to ship the contraband illegally, ran out of lucky when a customs officer searching the bus noticed the box.

He then asked Sibanda to open the box and then informed the security team to assist after discovering that the box had two pellet guns.

Further searches were carried out leading to the recovery of 20×245 rounds, 360×303 rounds, 100×22 Horust rounds, 50×12 Gauge shot gun rounds,50×6,35 Browning rounds, 100×22 Magnum rounds,300x9mmx 18 Makarov rounds, 550×7,65mm Browning rounds, 25×12 Gauge rounds, 100×22 long riffle rounds, 100×22 copper plated rounds,and 02x Black Gamo GTac pellet guns.

Sibanda was asked to produce a valid firearms certificate authorising him to import the ammunition and he failed leading to his arrest.

The State said the ammunition was subsequently seized by Zimra under notice of seizure No 032937L.

It is further alleged that Sibanda revealed during interrogations that he was an ex-police officer once based in Marondera.

Source - Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days