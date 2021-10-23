More trees for Mazowe

News / National

by Alice Mangwanda

The First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa hosted a tree planting day at Rusununguko Primary school in Mazowe South Ward 9, which saw over 100 trees planted, adding to the 1225 planted before yesterday's event.She was however represented by Provincial District Co-ordinator (PDC) Timothy Maregere who read her speech in absentia.In the speech, she applauded the crowd for gracing the event."The august gathering is ample testimony of the significance which we attach as Zimbabweans to the represervation of our own natural heritage which the Almighty generously bestowed upon this great nation."The preservation and planting of trees gives us the opportunity as responsible citizens to add value and also enrich our lives," said Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.She describes the act as a useful habit she is privileged to commission and she further applauds young people for their confidence in partaking in the tree planting event."There is nothing more fulfilling than to be part of an event which has been embraced by vibrant and energetic young people oozing so much confidence as they partake in an event which feeds into the nation's ultimate vision of an upper middle income society by the year 2030," she said.The first lady also encourages girls to keep on taking part in important national events."I also note with delight the gender composition of this gathering where our once down trodden girls are taking a leading role in environmental issues."The girl child should always be encouraged and fortified in her bid to play a part in nation building."I firmly believe that any idea which incorporates all it's citizens regardless of their gender is indeed poised for greater heights."I therefore wish to congratulate and continue to encourage all the girls who are taking part in this life changing this life changing event of our great country. The general populace were also encouraged to keep the desire of planting more trees to cater forth ever growing population of Zimbabwe.