Sanctions hurting ordinary Zimbabweans - UN envoy

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The two-decade-old sanctions imposed by the the US, UK and European Union bloc are weighing heavily on vulnerable groups, especially women, children and the disabled, according to preliminary findings by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on enjoyment of human rights, Ms Alena Douhan.In a statement released on Wednesday after the conclusion of her 10-day mission to Zimbabwe, Ms Douhan said sanctions would threaten "the strength and sustainability of Zimbabwean institutions"."Over the last 20 years, sanctions and various forms of over-compliance with sanctions have had an insidious ripple effect on the economy of Zimbabwe and on the enjoyment of fundamental human rights, including access to health, food, safe drinking water and sanitisation, education and employment," Ms Douhan said."The situation also limits Zimbabwe's ability to guarantee the functioning of public institutions, delivery of services, and maintenance of essential infrastructure, and undermines the right to development of the Zimbabwean people and impedes the achievement of sustainable development goals."Her report dovetails with Government's assertions that sanctions are affecting the generality of Zimbabweans.