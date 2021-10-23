Financial boost for lower league football

News / National

by Staff Reporter

THE Northern Region Division One Soccer League has unveiled a new top eight tournament that will be funded to the tune of US$20 000, in another show of confidence in the league by the corporate world.The Axis Solutions Super Cup was launched in Harare on Wednesday, and will kick off midway through the Northern Region Division One League, which is expected to start soon.According to the league's chairman, Martin Kweza, the top eight teams at the half way stage of the season, will qualify for the tournament."The sponsorship, which we are unveiling today, would not have come at a more appropriate time, and will go a long way in our ongoing recovery endeavours as we seek to reposition our teams and the entire football fraternity back to football competitiveness," said Kweza.The company, which offers numerous ICT solutions, pledged to support development of football at the lower league level.Kweza believes Axis Solutions' gesture is another show of confidence in the Northern Region league by the corporate world."When we started approaching Axis Solutions it was not an easy road. It was in 2019 when we went to these guys, and there was no football being played, so it was difficult to attract sponsors, but we never lost hope as Northern Region, we kept on pressing."The sponsorships will see the launch of a top eight tournament, which will go a long way in motivating our teams and individual players to become even more competitive."The tournament will also help our teams and players to recover some of the game time lost during the period when all sporting activities were at a standstill," said Kweza.Axis Solutions chief executive officer Brian Mukudzaivhu, is anticipating a long and fruitful relationship between his company and the Northern Region Soccer League."I am very pleased today to unveil the ZIFA Northern Region League sponsorship package. The unveiling of this sponsorship, for us, marks the beginning of a good relationship."We hope that our brand will also grow," said Mukudzaivhu."As Axis Solutions we will support the development of football. We strongly believe that this kind of sponsorship is one way we can contribute to the development of sport and also give back to the community that we operate in."The SRC recently gave the lower leagues the green light to resume playing, and teams are already gearing up for the league marathon.