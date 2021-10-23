Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Financial boost for lower league football

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Northern Region Division One Soccer League has unveiled a new top eight tournament that will be funded to the tune of US$20 000, in another show of confidence in the league by the corporate world.

The Axis Solutions Super Cup was launched in Harare on Wednesday, and will kick off midway through the Northern Region Division One League, which is expected to start soon.

According to the league's chairman, Martin Kweza, the top eight teams at the half way stage of the season, will qualify for the tournament.

"The sponsorship, which we are unveiling today, would not have come at a more appropriate time, and will go a long way in our ongoing recovery endeavours as we seek to reposition our teams and the entire football fraternity back to football competitiveness," said Kweza.

The company, which offers numerous ICT solutions, pledged to support development of football at the lower league level.

Kweza believes Axis Solutions' gesture is another show of confidence in the Northern Region league by the corporate world.

"When we started approaching Axis Solutions it was not an easy road. It was in 2019 when we went to these guys, and there was no football being played, so it was difficult to attract sponsors, but we never lost hope as Northern Region, we kept on pressing.

"The sponsorships will see the launch of a top eight tournament, which will go a long way in motivating our teams and individual players to become even more competitive.

"The tournament will also help our teams and players to recover some of the game time lost during the period when all sporting activities were at a standstill," said Kweza.

Axis Solutions chief executive officer Brian Mukudzaivhu, is anticipating a long and fruitful relationship between his company and the Northern Region Soccer League.

"I am very pleased today to unveil the ZIFA Northern Region League sponsorship package. The unveiling of this sponsorship, for us, marks the beginning of a good relationship.

"We hope that our brand will also grow," said Mukudzaivhu.

"As Axis Solutions we will support the development of football. We strongly believe that this kind of sponsorship is one way we can contribute to the development of sport and also give back to the community that we operate in."

The SRC recently gave the lower leagues the green light to resume playing, and teams are already gearing up for the league marathon.

Source - Sunday Mail

Must Read

Sanctions hurting ordinary Zimbabweans - UN envoy

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Hornets women to grace FIBA contest

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

SA police arrest Zim man for smuggling R30m worth of cigarettes

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife in distress call

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

'Zanu PF party activists attack Chamisa in Mashonaland West'

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

Call to review civil servants salaries

4 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Lupane Hospital to be completed next year, says Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

The primary benefits of adaptive planning

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ingutsheni dedicates ward for drug addicts rehab

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

Monthly inflation rate surges to 6,4%

13 hrs ago | 415 Views

Schweppes Zimbabwe loses R247 million lawsuit

13 hrs ago | 945 Views

African Leaders Must Urge G20 to Stop Covid-19 Vaccines Apartheid to Save Our World

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

More trees for Mazowe

13 hrs ago | 365 Views

Ex-cop busted attempting to smuggle ammunition into Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Bulawayo records increase in rape cases by Illegal transport operators

15 hrs ago | 611 Views

UN Special Rapporteur condemns illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, urges dialogue

15 hrs ago | 1605 Views

The ZAPU's hour of reckoning has come.

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

Stanbic Bank Targets Diasporans To Build Houses Back Home

20 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Civic organization commemorates Water and Sanitary hygiene day

21 hrs ago | 89 Views

ZCC advocates for dialogue on natural resources

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

War veterans under siege

23 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Miner trapped to death

23 hrs ago | 1078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days