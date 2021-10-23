Govt introduces National Health Service Training

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The government has approved the National Health Service Training and Induction Modules, as part of efforts to further equip the country's healthcare workers.Presenting a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the training programmes will improve efficiency in health institutions."Cabinet considered and approved the proposed introduction of the National Health Service Training and Induction Modules under the Public Service Academy as presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee."The public will recall that, at its 28th meeting, Cabinet agreed that the National Health Service Training and Induction be developed."It is in line with this directive that the modules will be introduced," said Minister Mutsvangwa."The envisaged training programmes will therefore equip healthcare workers with correct standard operating procedures in the discharge of their duties, improved and efficient management skills, and patriotism that promote transparency, accountability and good governance and a high performance work culture that goes beyond the call of duty."