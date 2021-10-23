Minister defies court orders hires police for protection

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Minister of state and provincial affairs for Mashonaland Central province Monica Mavhunga reportedly defied a High Court order which barred her from occupying Rosemary Chidhakwa's farm in Mazowe.According to High Court order, HC2019/21Mavhunga was supposed to vacate a farmhouse subdivision 1 farm 25 of Glendale, Mazowe but instead after she connived with Minister of Agric Anxious Masuka and created another farm at the same farm namely subdivision 2 of farm 25 measuring 262 435.Chidhakwa is former First Lady Grace Mugabe's sister and has been harassed ever since Mavhunga got into power under the second republic.Mavhunga has since hired the police who are protecting her alleged farm despite the court order.Contacted for a comment she did not pick calls from this reporter and never responded to questions sent to her.War Veterans Association in the province is up in arms with her lamenting abuse of power on land issues.