Man rapes daughter-in-law

A Glendale based stepfather raped his stepson's wife after she turned down his love proposal.Tavengwa Kokera (47) was sentenced to 16 years in jail yesterday by Bindura regional magistrate Estere Chivasa for raping his daughter-in-law.Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that on May 26 Kokera's wife and her stepson left for a memorial service in Hwedza and left the convict and the suspect at the house.The complainant prepared food for his in-law and gave him, before inviting the complaint to watch television with him.She complied and he proposed love to her before begging for sexual intercourse.The complainant refused and he advanced to her before caressing her.She jumped to the other sofa and he followed her before pinning her down and closing her mouth.He raped her once without protection and she reported the matter to her aunty who escorted her to the police station the next day leading to the arrest of Kokera.