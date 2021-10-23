Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man rapes daughter-in-law

by Simbarashe Sithole
21 mins ago | Views
A Glendale based stepfather raped his stepson's wife after she turned down his love proposal.

Tavengwa Kokera (47) was sentenced to 16 years in jail yesterday by Bindura regional magistrate Estere Chivasa for raping his daughter-in-law.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that on May 26 Kokera's wife and her stepson left for a memorial service in  Hwedza and left the convict and the suspect at the house.

The complainant prepared food for his in-law and gave him, before inviting the complaint to watch television with him.

She complied and he proposed love to her before begging for sexual intercourse.

The complainant refused and he advanced to her before caressing her.

She jumped to the other sofa and he followed her before pinning her down and closing her mouth.

He raped her once without protection and she reported the matter to her aunty who escorted her to the police station the next day leading to the arrest of Kokera.
Source - Byo24News

Must Read

7 investors take SecZim to High Court

15 mins ago | 28 Views

Minister defies court orders hires police for protection

27 mins ago | 140 Views

IMF, Zimbabwe meet over economic development and growth prospects

36 mins ago | 51 Views

Netherland gambling adverts will be regulated

45 mins ago | 22 Views

Govt introduces National Health Service Training

50 mins ago | 93 Views

Pretoria - They arrived, they sang louder, they delivered!!!!

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Financial boost for lower league football

10 hrs ago | 534 Views

Sanctions hurting ordinary Zimbabweans - UN envoy

10 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Hornets women to grace FIBA contest

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

SA police arrest Zim man for smuggling R30m worth of cigarettes

11 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife in distress call

11 hrs ago | 2378 Views

'Zanu PF party activists attack Chamisa in Mashonaland West'

11 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Call to review civil servants salaries

12 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Lupane Hospital to be completed next year, says Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 689 Views

The primary benefits of adaptive planning

21 hrs ago | 246 Views

Ingutsheni dedicates ward for drug addicts rehab

21 hrs ago | 415 Views

Monthly inflation rate surges to 6,4%

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Schweppes Zimbabwe loses R247 million lawsuit

21 hrs ago | 1273 Views

African Leaders Must Urge G20 to Stop Covid-19 Vaccines Apartheid to Save Our World

21 hrs ago | 450 Views

More trees for Mazowe

21 hrs ago | 457 Views

Ex-cop busted attempting to smuggle ammunition into Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Bulawayo records increase in rape cases by Illegal transport operators

23 hrs ago | 890 Views

UN Special Rapporteur condemns illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, urges dialogue

23 hrs ago | 2098 Views

The ZAPU's hour of reckoning has come.

23 hrs ago | 864 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days