Harare woman defecates in church

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A Harare woman defecated in church after Prophet Tapiwa Freddy prayed for her.In a video that has set social media ablaze, Prophet Freddy is seen praying for a woman until she poops out a demon in the form of a turd.The incident happened in Glen View, a suburb in Harare where the headquarters of the Goodness and Mercy Ministries is located.Prophet Freddy was seen shouting," come out, come out, come out, come ooooouut," and the woman removed her panties and took a dump in front of Prophet Freddy and other congregants.The congregation applauded and screamed as they witnessed the miracle works of Prophet Freddy.The video was confirmed to be true by Prophet Freddy's assistant who preferred anonymity and refused to disclose more information.