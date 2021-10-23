Man rapes neighbour's daughter (5)

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North province has been arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour's a five-year-old daughter.Derrick Dube failed to control his appetite for sex when he allegedly defiled his neighbour's minor daughter. Allegations against Dube are that on 23 October 2021 and at around 4pm the minor girl was playing with her friends at his homestead.Dube is alleged to have called the victim to his bedroom hut and immediately closed the door after she had entered. He reportedly undressed her and put her on his bed where he went on to allegedly sexually abuse the minor girl.After the heinous act, Dube instructed the victim not to reveal the matter to anyone. The minor girl, soon after leaving Dube's bedroom hut, reportedly started crying and went straight to their house where she revealed the ordeal to her mother.The girl's mother went and reported the matter to the police leading to Dube's arrest. Dube was dragged before Tsholotsho resident magistrate Victor Mpofu charged with rape as defined in Section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 8 November 2021. Prosecutor Sharon Phiri appeared for the State.