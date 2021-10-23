Machete wielding ZANU-PF officials implicate July Moyo in land grabbing

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Machete wielding ZANU PF officials allegedly pounced on Jowani Masowe Nyenyedzi nomwe shrine threatening to drive the congregants away saying they were sent by Minister of Local government July Moyo this morning.

The officials who were led by Benjamin Garise and Philimon Chaguruka pounced on Madzibaba Enoch's shrine in Budiriro 4 and cut a fence while demanding the congregants to vacate the place they occupied for over a decade.So tense was the situation that even the police failed to arrest the officials after the matter was reported at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) rrb number 489212.Contacted for comment Officer Commanding Harare South district Chief Supritendent Moyo said he was yet to get finer details since the case is still under investigation."I am yet to get finer details on that matter since the matter is still under investigation," Moyo said.Contacted for comment July Moyo refused to comment saying he was busy.A congregant at the shrine told Bulawayo24.com that the duo were abusing party name and Minister."We are not happy with what these guys are doing they are abusing the party name and Minister because Madzibaba Enoch commands a huge following and he is also ZANU PF though he has legal documents of the land hence no one is above the law," he said.