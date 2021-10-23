Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Widow loses property to a mysterious fire

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Chiweshe based widow Mary Ndiseni Chitemamuswe (52) lost all her property  to a mysterious fire on Sunday and she was left with only clothes she and her two grandgrand children were left in total poverty after the sad incident.


Muzarabani South legislator Tapera Saizi confirmed the incident while giving donations to the widow.

"I can confirm that the widow lost everything including national documents and property hence when l visited her I managed to donate some blankets, plates, food and clothes to the poor family for them to have at least something to start on," Saizi said.

"The cause of the fire is not known yet but fortunately no one was hurt because when the fire started no-one was home," he added.

The legislator has always been supportive to those in need in his constituency and also he was championing Covid 19 exercise among members of the Apostolic church (Vapositori) in Muzarabani.

Vapositori are popular for not attending hospitals and not taking medicines

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days