Early Christmas for Rose of Sharon orphanage

by Simbarashe Sithole | Alice Mangwara in Harare

ORPHANS at Rose and Sharon Harare received their early Christmas gifts from Harmony pre-junior school yesterday at their offices in Zimre Park, Harare.The orphans received food hampers, clothes and shoes.Receiving the gifts Rose and Sharon public relations officer Faith Musendeki said they are always in need of basic needs and the gesture by Harmony school will be of great assistance."We have more than 100 orphans here and we lack basic needs so the coming in of Harmony pre-junior school with these goods will assist us a lot," she said.Harmony pre-junior school Director Rachale said the school which started operating in March is looking forward to donating to orphanages annually."We believe in giving at Harmony pre-junior school and this is our initial charity day and we are looking forward fo be giving orphans annually," ChikooreShe further highlighted that the aspect of giving started with her as an individual.