Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Family refuses to bury baby after morgue incident

by Staff Reporter
30 Oct 2021 at 13:47hrs | Views
A Mahusekwa family has refused to bury a new born baby which died at Marondera Provincial Hospital without DNA tests being conducted after an alleged mortuary mix up which saw them failing to collect the body on the first day.

The family is suspecting foul play after the body could not be located on the first day, only to be found the next morning without a tag. The family insists they will only collect the body after DNA tests.

In an interview, family spokesperson Mr Nelson Saidi said they were waiting for DNA results which were conducted yesterday before deciding to bury the baby. 

"We were shocked when the health officials told us that they could not locate our baby," he said.

"When the body of our baby was taken to the mortuary it had a tag. We want to know who removed the tag and how the baby was found at a place we had all looked for and failed to locate it, and who removed the tag.

"We had made agreements with health officials that our child was going to be buried, not incinerated. After we processed the death certificate, we were told our baby was nowhere to be found, only to be found the following day.  

"So, we refused to bury the baby before DNA results and we are told that the results will be ready after seven days. The baby, which was claimed to be ours, shows signs of having stayed in the mortuary for days, but our baby has only a day in the mortuary and we are not collecting the baby for burial until we are given satisfactory results."

Marondera Provincial Hospital superintendent Dr Celestino Dege confirmed the incident, saying they were waiting for DNA results to establish what could have transpired.  

"We are aware of the incident and as of now we are waiting for the DNA results to ascertain what happened at the mortuary," he said.


Source - Herald

Must Read

Media reforms a key to free & fair elections

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

2022 National Budget Expectations

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

COP 26 Opens in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Brown Engineering workers down tools

3 hrs ago | 625 Views

Midnight thieves caught driving away 67 goats

3 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Battling Anxiety? Here are some expert-approved tips to overcome it

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We have already won'

9 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Zanu-PF conference a Mnangagwa bootlicking contest

9 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Manama Hospital refurbishment commences

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Chiefs not bound by Constitution, claims Charumbira

9 hrs ago | 924 Views

ZSE gains US$287bn

9 hrs ago | 439 Views

Matebeleland South villagers' water woes mount

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

Teachers seek legal recourse over withheld salaries

9 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa to wow business tycoons in UK

9 hrs ago | 440 Views

Banks lobby for tax regime revamp

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Booze, partying for Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF in Glasgow

9 hrs ago | 1071 Views

'Engage political reforms and abandon sanctions rhetoric' UN rebuke Mnangagwa - no time for diplomatic niceties

16 hrs ago | 1830 Views

'Zanu PF has no policy of beating up people' - Both Zanu PF and MDC denials are now no.1 impediment to free elections

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Never imagined Zimbabwe ruling elite would be so euphoric about visiting former colonial master!

16 hrs ago | 958 Views

ZANLA/ZANU did not liberate Matabeleland

16 hrs ago | 825 Views

New Zapu SG, a real Political Testosterone

16 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Marry Chiwenga: tell us how Mnangagwa used you to eliminate Chiwenga: we help if we know facts nor riddles

16 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Eight drowned ecstatic prophets named

24 hrs ago | 3461 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days