Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Broke Kazembe fails to honour his own pledge

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Home Affairs Minister and ZANU PF Mash Central Chairperson Kazembe Kazembe has failed to honour a public pledge towards his party's annual conference which kick-started Wednesday.

Kazembe pledged to donate 10 beasts but he only afforded 5 which he paid in cash (US$1500).

The conference fundraising committee chairperson Lazarus Dokora could neither confirm nor deny saying he had no comment.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

31 mins ago | 12 Views

Sports betting around the world

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

'Mnangagwa must not contest the 2023 presidential election'

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

'Chiwenga doesn't take orders from Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zanu-PF's 2017 post-coup minutes made public

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Matanga's name dragged into US$152 000 theft case

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-sanctions charade finds few takers

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimra grants car importers duty grace period

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Esidakeni farm wrangle turns nasty, tomato crops destroyed

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC petitions UN over ‘biased' report

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF ups anti-Chamisa onslaught

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa rubbishes UN envoy report

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Private players stampede to donate to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa avoids 'faulty, aged' helicopters

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF break Covid rules

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwean eyes US Mayor's post

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's MDC, Zanu-PF in violent clashes

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'Mwonzora a crook'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF 'upholding constitutionalism' as war vets charged

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Chiefs will never leave Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Peter Mutasa ousted as ZCTU president

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chamisa's MDC gives nod to SADC for calling out Zanu-PF on reforms

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

UN envoy suggests that United States lift sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa gathers tens of thousands in violation of own Covid-19 rules

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Doctors team up to provide free health services

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

The five (05) most beautiful cities in Europe

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Selonga High gets donation

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu PF contradicts itself on violence

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

We own Zanu PF, say Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Manhunt for Zimbabwe most wanted robber

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Family refuses to bury baby after morgue incident

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

No to tribalism, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Fugitive R10m fraudster nabbed, faces extradition

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

'World's best' uplifts Matabeleland South farmers

8 hrs ago | 934 Views

Early Christmas for Rose of Sharon orphanage

9 hrs ago | 183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days