Broke Kazembe fails to honour his own pledge

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Home Affairs Minister and ZANU PF Mash Central Chairperson Kazembe Kazembe has failed to honour a public pledge towards his party's annual conference which kick-started Wednesday.Kazembe pledged to donate 10 beasts but he only afforded 5 which he paid in cash (US$1500).The conference fundraising committee chairperson Lazarus Dokora could neither confirm nor deny saying he had no comment.