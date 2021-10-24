Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance 'Empty Heads' - Analysts

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The MDC Alliance's rant over preliminary findings presented by the UN Rapporteur has been described by experts as the highest level of political naivety meant to justify the party's sanctions crusade.

The beleaguered party has once again been caught in sixes and sevens after announcing it will send a  letter of complaint to the U.N. headquarters over what the party is calling "biased and deliberate dishonesty" by Special Envoy Professor  Alena Douhan denouncing the illegal coercive measures on Zimbabwe by the United States and Britain.

Political analysts have dismissed this latest rant by Biti and his allies as a shameless act to advance the sanctions story on Zimbabwe.

They also worry over Biti's ineptitude on the role of the United Nations Watch from where the special envoy is an appointee.

"It is not surprising that the MDC Alliance are expressing their disdain in this manner. What they fail to understand is that Zimbabwe is trying to use this social contract to engage the United Nations and what Biti said is trying to discredit this process. The role of the envoy was to assess the impact of the sanctions and this is what she did. Now the MDC A is trying to force her to write something which is outside her role and mandate. This is total lack of understanding on the role of the Rapporteur," said Gibson Nyikadzino- Political Analyst

Former ally to MDC Alliance, Ms Linda Masarira and Douglas Mwomzora are not amused by Biti's bickering.

"I think the report was presented in a fair manner because it outlines how the sanctions have caused harm on ordinary citizens. The unfounded expressions by the politically fatigued Bitis of this world who think that the world revolves around them should understand that every dog has its day. They have watched Zimbabweans suffer because of their insatiable for power which made MDC press for more sanctions against Zimbabwe to agitate people. All MDC Officials who are behaving like headless chickens on twitter should know that Zimbabwe is bigger than their parties," said Masarira.

"Mr  Biti has anger management issues and I don't think anybody takes him  seriously. They denounced the UN envoy even before she set foot in Harare, they were racist against her and that is uncalled for. I had to apologise personally to the special envoy to say that that behaviour we saw on Twitter does not reflect the behaviour of the Zimbabwean people. It is a fact that the sanctions are against the government against the people of Zimbabwe and therefore they affect the working class," added Mwonzora.

In the assessment report Professor Douhan outlined that the unilateral sanctions imposed against natural and legal persons in Zimbabwe as well as secondary sanctions and extensive over-compliance by banks and third-country companies raise serious concerns about their correspondence with international legal standards.

Source - ZBC

Must Read

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

31 mins ago | 12 Views

Sports betting around the world

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

'Mnangagwa must not contest the 2023 presidential election'

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

'Chiwenga doesn't take orders from Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zanu-PF's 2017 post-coup minutes made public

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Matanga's name dragged into US$152 000 theft case

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-sanctions charade finds few takers

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimra grants car importers duty grace period

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Esidakeni farm wrangle turns nasty, tomato crops destroyed

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC petitions UN over ‘biased' report

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF ups anti-Chamisa onslaught

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa rubbishes UN envoy report

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Private players stampede to donate to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa avoids 'faulty, aged' helicopters

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF break Covid rules

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwean eyes US Mayor's post

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's MDC, Zanu-PF in violent clashes

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Mwonzora a crook'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF 'upholding constitutionalism' as war vets charged

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Chiefs will never leave Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Peter Mutasa ousted as ZCTU president

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chamisa's MDC gives nod to SADC for calling out Zanu-PF on reforms

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

UN envoy suggests that United States lift sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa gathers tens of thousands in violation of own Covid-19 rules

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Doctors team up to provide free health services

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

The five (05) most beautiful cities in Europe

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Selonga High gets donation

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Broke Kazembe fails to honour his own pledge

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu PF contradicts itself on violence

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

We own Zanu PF, say Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Manhunt for Zimbabwe most wanted robber

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Family refuses to bury baby after morgue incident

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

No to tribalism, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Fugitive R10m fraudster nabbed, faces extradition

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

'World's best' uplifts Matabeleland South farmers

8 hrs ago | 934 Views

Early Christmas for Rose of Sharon orphanage

9 hrs ago | 183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days