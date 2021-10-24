Chiweshe man kills self over US$10 debt

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 24-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man committed suicide on Wednesday by consuming a pesticide mixed with alcohol over a US$10 debt.

Justice Muza (24) Mukaiwa village,Chiweshe was found dead in his room by his sister Nomsa Muza with a bottle of alcohol two bottles of beer and one empty bottle of pesticide.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.According to Nomsa the deceased had borrowed US$10 from another villager and was failing to settle the debt before deciding to end his life.His body was conveyed to Concession mortuary for safe keeping.