Businessman loses groceries to buglers

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 74-YEAR-OLD Guruve businessman Austin Chakaodza was left counting loses after three thieves hired a truck and broke into his shop before looting groceries.

The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts on Friday where Taurai Nerwande was convicted by magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.Nerwande was sentenced to 18 months in prison while his accomplices Francis Fabion and Elliot Karonga are still at large.Prosecutor Albert Charehwa told the court that April 16 the trio hired a truck and broke into Chakaodza's shop in Guruve and looted groceries and some machines before going to Harare.The trio went on to steal again in Harare and Criminal Investigations Braeside managed to arrest Nerwande who divulged that he had stolen in Guruve again with his accomplices,