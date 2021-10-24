Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt spends $4bn on road rehab

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
The Government has spent over $4 billion in rehabilitating and reconstructing more than 20 000km of roads countrywide under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) this year.

To date, about 10 000km of road network has been re-gravelled, surpassing the set target of 8 000km, while over 11 000km have been graded.

Up to 318km have been rehabilitated against a target of 627km, while over 8 000km have been resealed and pothole-patched.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Theodius Chinyanga told The Sunday Mail that the programme had registered significant progress.

"The Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) continues to register significant progress throughout the country's 10 provinces," he said.

"Potholes have been patched on a cumulative 7 156km of road against a set target of 10 119km, 1 425km have been resealed.

"Re-gravelling has been completed on 10 946km, exceeding the set target of 8 339km.

"In addition, 11 528,9km have been graded against a set target of 16 284km."

Under the programme, Treasury released $1,4 billion to the Department of Roads under the Ministry of Transport.

The District Development Fund (DDF) received $1,3 billion, while urban and rural councils got $826 million and $700 million respectively. The Government, said Engineer Chinyanga, has also constructed and repaired over 1 150 drainage structures in preparation for the rainy season, while over 7 000km of drains have been cleared.

"To date, 1 150 drainage structures have been constructed or repaired across all road authorities, while 204 wash-aways have been reclaimed against set targets of 556 and 167 respectively.

"Verge clearing has been completed on 10 309,1km of the set target of 22 489km."

The ERRP2 began in April and is set to run over 36 months.

Over 26 000km of the road network will be rehabilitated, repaired and pothole-patched this year.

The Government has set aside US$400 million for the programme, which will run over the next three years.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

ZDERA framed to harm Zimbabwe

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF supporters to gear for 2023 elections

22 mins ago | 19 Views

US govt dismisses UN call for removal of sanctions in Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF chefs party in sea of poverty

23 mins ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF can't celebrate violation of rule of law

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for stronger candidates

24 mins ago | 57 Views

Zanla fighter's daughter now top medical officer in US

31 mins ago | 83 Views

Storm over Nkayi trainee nurses recruitment

31 mins ago | 70 Views

G40 ghost haunts warring Zanu-PF

31 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF terror leaves opposition on the edge

32 mins ago | 33 Views

Beitbridge border situation back to normal

32 mins ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' targets Mnangagwa

33 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwean exiles panic over SA permits

33 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's education system is outdated

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Hlalo takes a swipe at Mwonzora, MDC-T

39 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean to head AfDB's South Sudan operations

40 mins ago | 43 Views

Worthless Zimdollar notes clog banks

41 mins ago | 58 Views

Inflation charge unsettles monetary authorities

44 mins ago | 31 Views

Two homes burn in love triangle bust-up

45 mins ago | 52 Views

Prophetess arrested over abortion

45 mins ago | 26 Views

'New lover bewitched my husband!'

45 mins ago | 42 Views

Students in kidnap drama

46 mins ago | 37 Views

Covid-19 cases drop by 47%

46 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo passport office renovations to start

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa claims that economy is Zanu-PF's top priority

46 mins ago | 7 Views

FC Platinum end Bosso title defence hopes

47 mins ago | 20 Views

Ngezi pluck Chicken Inn out of Chibuku Cup

47 mins ago | 12 Views

Sanctions cost Zimbabwe over US$42 billion in revenue

48 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo doctor makes historic return home

48 mins ago | 51 Views

Fuel to be sold in Z$

48 mins ago | 26 Views

Businesses told to comply with bank rate

49 mins ago | 12 Views

Dozens arrested in bar raids

49 mins ago | 17 Views

Police stop stands demo

49 mins ago | 21 Views

Facebook changes its name

50 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa off to the UK

50 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF membership reaches 3,6 million

51 mins ago | 21 Views

RBZ moves in to defend currency

51 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa confirmed as 2023 presidential candidate

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimra urges motorists to regularise clearances

52 mins ago | 20 Views

Local bus assembly begins

52 mins ago | 26 Views

Businessman loses groceries to buglers

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chiweshe man kills self over US$10 debt

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

Sports betting around the world

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

17 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

17 hrs ago | 1030 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

17 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

17 hrs ago | 19 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

18 hrs ago | 42 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days