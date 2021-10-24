Zimra urges motorists to regularise clearances

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has advised individuals and corporates who own vehicles that were not properly cleared with the taxman to regularise their clearances by November 8 or face penalties.In a statement, ZIMRA said:"The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is hereby inviting the public, companies or such other entities who may be in possession of vehicles that were not properly cleared through ZIMRA, to approach their nearest ZIMRA regional office to regularise such clearances."The irregular cases could be of fraudulently registered vehicles, smuggled, undervalued vehicles, offences relating to temporary importation of vehicles, or any other customs offence relating to vehicles."If such persons, with the vehicles so described above, contact ZIMRA offices not later than Monday November 8,2021, and make acceptable payment arrangements, not exceeding three months, penalties will be waived."What will remain due and payable are the full duties or additional duties due, and interest."Owners of improperly cleared vehicles, said the taxman, should book appointments at the regional offices to ensure the observance of Covid-19 preventative protocols.