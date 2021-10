Mnangagwa confirmed as 2023 presidential candidate

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF 19th National Annual People's Conference has endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party's presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.President Mnangagwa was endorsed by all the party wings after considering the work he has undertaken to develop the country since winning the 2018 harmonised elections.The conference, which ended here yesterday, ran under the theme, "Growing and Modernising the Economy Towards Vision 2030".Addressing a press conference at the close of the event, the acting party spokesperson, Cde Mike Bimha, said the decision to endorse President Mnangagwa was unanimous."As you have seen the conference has ended. We had deliberations and resolutions were made during the time when the media was excluded as it was a closed door session. I am going to cherry pick some of the important resolutions. I want to advise you that all the organs and wings of the party have endorsed President Mnangagwa (as the 2023 presidential candidate). This was the main resolution," Cde Bimha said.He said conference resolved to re-energise the party in preparation for the 2023 elections."We have already won the election before it has been conducted because the restructuring of the party has cultivated a large membership from the cell up to the districts."Cde Bimha said the conference resolved that there shall be no imposition of candidates for any position during the party's internal elections."The conference resolved that primary elections should be held transparently and peacefully without the imposition of candidates. Those who will have been defeated should accept defeat with humility," he said.The party, Cde Bimha said, undertook to discipline members who engage in violence and other vices such as corruption and abuse of office."The party resolved to discipline those who engage in acts of violence, corruption and other vices, whether they are in Government or the private sector. It was resolved that those who are to be found on the wrong side of the law should carry their crosses," he said.The conference resolved to ban party members from labelling each other as G40 acolytes where there has been a disagreement."The party resolved that in case of any disagreements, party supporters and leaders should not label others G40. Acting political commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa actually said ‘don't give our people to the devil. The issue of G40 was resolved a long time ago," Cde Bimha said.He said President Mnangagwa had vetoed a proposal which recommended that provincial chairpersons should be appointed into office."He (President Mnangagwa) said the party will not condone imposition of leaders at whatever level. He said Zanu-PF fought for democracy and should be seen to uphold those tenets."The party resolved to grow rural economies through beneficiation of raw materials. Industries should be established in the rural areas to uplift our people from poverty and create employment."The party, said Cde Bimha, instructed the Government to heighten production in the agriculture sector and promote traditional grains."The party instructed Government to encourage citizens to grow and eat traditional grains to enhance the well-being of our citizens. A seed bank should also be established for small grains."Conference commended the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa's philanthropic work.