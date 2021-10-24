Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF membership reaches 3,6 million

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF says it has to date recruited 3,6 million members who are all registered under the party structures, as it angles for five million votes in 2023.

In the 2018 elections, the revolutionary party polled about 2,5 million votes.

According to the Zanu-PF Central Committee Report, which was tabled and adopted at the party's 19th Annual National People's Conference on Friday, the new numbers were tallied after the recent restructure of cell structures.

As at September 4, 72 752 cells were created, giving a total of 3 637 600 officially registered party members.

The figures do not include members in the Diaspora.

"Cdes, our party membership is continuously growing with an up-to-date figure of 3,6 million members as per the cells count from all the provinces.

"This is quite encouraging as we continue to target our five-million membership drive. We also continue to witness the growth of our Diaspora districts' membership in the Americas, Far East Asia, Australia and also in the Sub-Saharan region; more specifically, South Africa, Namibia, Malawi, amongst new members," reads the report.

Among the new members are ex-opposition officials, who have been wooed by the party's policy of political inclusivity.

Explaining how the five million votes will be guaranteed in 2023, the Central Committee Report indicates that between now and the beginning of next year, the administration department will roll out a vigorous mobilisation programme.

"In furtherance to this objective, the department (of administration) hopes that 2022 will be a more aggressive year in the effectiveness and visibility of the party in winning the hearts and minds of the electorate through the Zanu-PF Government's successes in transforming the Zimbabwean economy, infrastructure development and improvement of the living standards of all the people of Zimbabwe."

The Zanu-PF Womens League, which is considered an integral part of the party's recruitment drive, will have an outreach programme to all the country's districts, while the Youth League is modernising its mobilisation strategies and will make use of cyber space and empowerment initiatives to lure young people to the party.

Source - The Sunday Mail

