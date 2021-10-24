Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa off to the UK

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
THE Second Republic's re-engagement drive will shift into a higher gear this week with President Mnangagwa expected to meet several global leaders including British Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson in Glasgow, Scotland, at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

President Mnangagwa is set to leave Harare this morning to join about 197 Heads of State and Government and other high level dignitaries to discuss measures aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change.

In his closing remarks at the 19th Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference in Bindura yesterday, President Mnangagwa told delegates he will meet Mr Johnson in Glasgow.

He is also expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi.

The President's visit has excited scores of Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom, with some having already travelled to the Scottish city to welcome him.

Yesterday pictures from Glasgow posted on social media showed groups of supporters who were preparing for the President's arrival.

Since November 2017, the Second Republic has sought to mend relationships with erstwhile adversaries as part of the re-engagement drive.

Zimbabwe's foreign policy under President Mnangagwa's administration is anchored on engagement and re-engagement guided by the mantra, "Friend to all and enemy to none".

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

ZDERA framed to harm Zimbabwe

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF supporters to gear for 2023 elections

24 mins ago | 20 Views

US govt dismisses UN call for removal of sanctions in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF chefs party in sea of poverty

25 mins ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF can't celebrate violation of rule of law

25 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for stronger candidates

26 mins ago | 66 Views

Zanla fighter's daughter now top medical officer in US

32 mins ago | 89 Views

Storm over Nkayi trainee nurses recruitment

33 mins ago | 70 Views

G40 ghost haunts warring Zanu-PF

33 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF terror leaves opposition on the edge

33 mins ago | 34 Views

Beitbridge border situation back to normal

34 mins ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' targets Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwean exiles panic over SA permits

35 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's education system is outdated

36 mins ago | 12 Views

Hlalo takes a swipe at Mwonzora, MDC-T

40 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean to head AfDB's South Sudan operations

42 mins ago | 44 Views

Worthless Zimdollar notes clog banks

42 mins ago | 59 Views

Inflation charge unsettles monetary authorities

46 mins ago | 31 Views

Two homes burn in love triangle bust-up

46 mins ago | 52 Views

Prophetess arrested over abortion

46 mins ago | 30 Views

'New lover bewitched my husband!'

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Students in kidnap drama

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Covid-19 cases drop by 47%

47 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo passport office renovations to start

48 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa claims that economy is Zanu-PF's top priority

48 mins ago | 7 Views

FC Platinum end Bosso title defence hopes

49 mins ago | 20 Views

Ngezi pluck Chicken Inn out of Chibuku Cup

49 mins ago | 12 Views

Sanctions cost Zimbabwe over US$42 billion in revenue

49 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo doctor makes historic return home

50 mins ago | 52 Views

Fuel to be sold in Z$

50 mins ago | 27 Views

Businesses told to comply with bank rate

50 mins ago | 12 Views

Dozens arrested in bar raids

51 mins ago | 17 Views

Police stop stands demo

51 mins ago | 21 Views

Facebook changes its name

51 mins ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF membership reaches 3,6 million

53 mins ago | 21 Views

RBZ moves in to defend currency

53 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa confirmed as 2023 presidential candidate

53 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimra urges motorists to regularise clearances

53 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt spends $4bn on road rehab

53 mins ago | 12 Views

Local bus assembly begins

54 mins ago | 26 Views

Businessman loses groceries to buglers

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chiweshe man kills self over US$10 debt

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

Sports betting around the world

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

17 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

17 hrs ago | 1030 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

17 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

17 hrs ago | 19 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

18 hrs ago | 42 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days