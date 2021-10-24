Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police stop stands demo

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
POLICE had to intervene and preside over a dialogue between Bulawayo City Council officials and beneficiaries of Woodville stands, who have been up in arms with the local authority over delays in completing the project.

Beneficiaries of housing stands in Woodville have been up in arms with the local authority and the developer, Asphalt Construction over the delayed servicing of the area despite them paying in full the purchase prices.

The matter was referred to arbitration to force the contractor to complete servicing the area.

However, police had to preside over a dialogue after residents had made an application to demonstrate at the Large City Hall.

According to a letter addressed to representatives of the beneficiaries, Officer Commanding Bulawayo Central District, Chief Superintendent Never Tembo turned down the request noting that the local authority had agreed to the dialogue.

"With reference to maintenance of peace and order section eight Chapter 11:23, consultations, negotiations, amendment of notices and conditions with respect to gatherings to avoid public disorder, I refer to a consultative meeting held on 26 October at ZRP Bulawayo Central headquarters.

"The Bulawayo City Council representatives and you (Woodville stand beneficiaries) agreed to have a dialogue on the issue of delayed servicing of Woodville North stands on a date yet to be advised. It is from this background that picketing/demonstrating is not recommended," reads part of the letter.

According to minutes of the consultative meeting, the local authority which was represented by the senior housing officer, Mr Jerry Sibanda expressed surprise on the route which was now being taken by the residents as they had recently held a fruitful meeting with them.

"Mr Sibanda stated that as council they had meaningful engagement with Woodville North residents recently and they were surprised to learn from the police that the same people wanted to picket against council offices.

"He told the meeting that the Woodville North stands were allocated to beneficiaries on the basis that it was a self-financing project where beneficiaries were footing payment for development. He said the contractor abandoned the project in 2019, due to escalating prices which were induced by inter-bank rate. He said when they could not reach an agreement on payment terms with the contractor the issue was taken to arbitration," read the minutes.

In a letter written to the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, dated 18 October, the beneficiaries called on the local authority to start developing the said stands.

"We have waited more than five years for our properties and we cannot wait any longer as we are aging, going past our productive years. Proposals from the City of Bulawayo are inconsiderate of the obtaining economic environment.

"The City of Bulawayo must complete the servicing of Woodville North stands as they gave consent to the breach of contract by the contractor which resulted in delays and subsequent disputes," reads the letter.

The beneficiaries further call on the local authority to give them authority to start developing their stands arguing that they will not be coerced to top-up on the contract price which they paid.

A number of housing projects in the city have been left hanging after most private developers did not finish their work after demanding to be paid in US dollars at a time the country was using the local currency pegged at par with the US dollar, an arrangement that council could not manage.



Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

ZDERA framed to harm Zimbabwe

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF supporters to gear for 2023 elections

24 mins ago | 20 Views

US govt dismisses UN call for removal of sanctions in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF chefs party in sea of poverty

25 mins ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF can't celebrate violation of rule of law

25 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for stronger candidates

26 mins ago | 66 Views

Zanla fighter's daughter now top medical officer in US

32 mins ago | 90 Views

Storm over Nkayi trainee nurses recruitment

33 mins ago | 70 Views

G40 ghost haunts warring Zanu-PF

33 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF terror leaves opposition on the edge

33 mins ago | 34 Views

Beitbridge border situation back to normal

34 mins ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' targets Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean exiles panic over SA permits

35 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's education system is outdated

36 mins ago | 12 Views

Hlalo takes a swipe at Mwonzora, MDC-T

40 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean to head AfDB's South Sudan operations

42 mins ago | 44 Views

Worthless Zimdollar notes clog banks

42 mins ago | 59 Views

Inflation charge unsettles monetary authorities

46 mins ago | 31 Views

Two homes burn in love triangle bust-up

46 mins ago | 53 Views

Prophetess arrested over abortion

47 mins ago | 30 Views

'New lover bewitched my husband!'

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Students in kidnap drama

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Covid-19 cases drop by 47%

48 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo passport office renovations to start

48 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa claims that economy is Zanu-PF's top priority

48 mins ago | 7 Views

FC Platinum end Bosso title defence hopes

49 mins ago | 20 Views

Ngezi pluck Chicken Inn out of Chibuku Cup

49 mins ago | 12 Views

Sanctions cost Zimbabwe over US$42 billion in revenue

49 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo doctor makes historic return home

50 mins ago | 52 Views

Fuel to be sold in Z$

50 mins ago | 27 Views

Businesses told to comply with bank rate

50 mins ago | 12 Views

Dozens arrested in bar raids

51 mins ago | 17 Views

Facebook changes its name

51 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa off to the UK

52 mins ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF membership reaches 3,6 million

53 mins ago | 21 Views

RBZ moves in to defend currency

53 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa confirmed as 2023 presidential candidate

53 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimra urges motorists to regularise clearances

53 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt spends $4bn on road rehab

54 mins ago | 12 Views

Local bus assembly begins

54 mins ago | 26 Views

Businessman loses groceries to buglers

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chiweshe man kills self over US$10 debt

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

Sports betting around the world

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

17 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

17 hrs ago | 1030 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

17 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

17 hrs ago | 19 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

18 hrs ago | 42 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days