Dozens arrested in bar raids

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
POLICE on Friday night arrested dozens of revellers in Bulawayo after raiding a number of night spots in the city that are flouting Covid-19 Level Two lockdown regulations.

Although Bulawayo provincial police spokesman Inspector Abednico Ncube could not avail numbers of arrests, he said it was within the mandate of police to ensure that businesses and the general public abide by the laws.

The Government gave the green light for licensed bars and night spots to reopen to fully vaccinated clients.

However, since the country is still under level two lockdown bars and night spots are supposed to close during curfew hours between 10pm and 5.30 am.

Most bars and night clubs were, however, open during the curfew hours.

"We are aware that bar owners have been closing late and we have received reports from concerned citizens. We are also keen to ensure that bar owners stick to their prescribed closing times as per their operating licences," Insp Ncube said.

"Business owners know what time they should close and they chose not to and that is why we then have these incidents of arrests and bar closures. We expect business owners to comply especially when it comes to observing Covid-19 lockdown regulations."

Insp Ncube also revealed that as far as he is aware there was no bar in the city that is licensed to operate until 3am.

A patron who declined to be named said he evaded arrest by crawling through a window when the police  pounced on his favourite drinking spot.

Source - The Sunday News

