13ha of wheat consumed by lightning

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Precabe farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe was struck by fire which emerged from lightning resulting in 13 hectares of wheat burnt to ashes, yesterday.

Issabelo Jamupamanda (45) who was in the farm witnessed the incident.He said, "I was doing my routine duties in the far when shower rains accompanied by a strong wind and lightining struck electricity lines an the fire started."Jamupamanda mobilised team to put off the fire awaiting fire brigade but they were overpowered by the fire, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.The matter was reported to the police and is being handled Kwekwe rural police RRB 4903658.