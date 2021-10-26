Latest News Editor's Choice


Cattle ruslter jailed 18 years

by Simbarashe Sithole
7 mins ago
A Notorious Muzarabani based senior citizen was arraigned  before Guruve magistrates courts on Friday facing stock theft charges.


Nelson Changata (79) was sentenced to 18 years behind bars by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa for stealing four beasts.

Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that Changata  stole four bovines at Dambakurima  grazing pastures in Muzarabani on different  dates.

He loaded the   beasts in Trust Zhuwao's truck and went on to sell them at Koala Park abbaitors.

Working on a tip off the police managed to arrest Changata and dragged him to court where he was convicted after full trial.

Source - Byo24News

