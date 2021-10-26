Cattle ruslter jailed 18 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Notorious Muzarabani based senior citizen was arraigned before Guruve magistrates courts on Friday facing stock theft charges.

Nelson Changata (79) was sentenced to 18 years behind bars by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa for stealing four beasts.Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that Changata stole four bovines at Dambakurima grazing pastures in Muzarabani on different dates.He loaded the beasts in Trust Zhuwao's truck and went on to sell them at Koala Park abbaitors.Working on a tip off the police managed to arrest Changata and dragged him to court where he was convicted after full trial.