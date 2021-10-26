Eight drowned ecstatic prophets named

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Rushinga

POLICE has released names of eight apostolic prophets from Vadzidzi vaJeso who drowned at Mazowe river in Rushinga yesterday.

According to Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo the prophets who drowned while in trance are, Nickson Singano (29), Peter Marera (31), Tendai Marera (28), Alexeio Makombe (26), Tichawana Katiyo (32), Isaac Dokora (21), Lanciot Dokora (34) and Chriswell Kunyengerera.The incident took place at around 2pm at the Hungumwe River which lies at the confluence of Mazowe Tsvinje river when 30 prophets fell into a trance and stampeded into the river while at their annual passover ceremony.Congregants managed to rescue the other prophets but 8 drowned in the incident.Police warned people to desist from playing in or near water bodies."We are warning members of the public to desit from playing near or in water bodies least they risk lossing their lives because water bodies contain dangerous creatures like crocodile or hippopotamus which can attack them to death," he said.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.comTwitter @ simbasithoWhatsAp +27610282354