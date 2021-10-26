Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matebeleland South villagers' water woes mount

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MATEBELELAND South villagers have been struggling to get water for domestic use and for their livestock as local dams have dried up, while boreholes are far from most villages.

Villagers are now concerned that the situation will result in loss of livestock.

The affected areas include Umzingwane district in Munkula, Zikwakweni, Matshiya, Ntalale and Singugwe, among other villages.

Villagers in Mashiya told Southern Eye that some dams were destroyed by heavy rains that swept across the district about 10 years ago.

"Most of the dams were destroyed by heavy rains in 2010.  Some of them have been silted, so they can not hold water  for long periods. As we speak, we are facing water challenges," a villager, Zenzo Ndlovu, said.

"We are forced to fetch water for domestic use and for livestock from a borehole which is miles away from our homes.  This is a precarious situation as it may result in deaths of people and livestock due to drought."

Singugwe villager, Samukeliso Moyo said if it did not rain by the end of this week their livestock would die.

"The situation is getting worse because the few dams that we have have dried up and there is nowhere our animals will get water. We were hoping that by this time of the year, we will be receiving rains, but this has not been the situation," Moyo said.

He appealed to the government to take action before people and livestock
perish.

"The government must repair dams or drill more boreholes so that no one loses any livestock due to water shortages. We have been raising the issue to relevant people, but no action has been taken," he said.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga could neither deny nor confirm the shortage of water in Matebeleland South province.

"I will look at the matter and revert to you soon," Munyonga said

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mnangagwa says, 'We have already won'

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zanu-PF conference a Mnangagwa bootlicking contest

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

Manama Hospital refurbishment commences

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Chiefs not bound by Constitution, claims Charumbira

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

ZSE gains US$287bn

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Teachers seek legal recourse over withheld salaries

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa to wow business tycoons in UK

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Banks lobby for tax regime revamp

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Booze, partying for Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Engage political reforms and abandon sanctions rhetoric' UN rebuke Mnangagwa - no time for diplomatic niceties

9 hrs ago | 1413 Views

'Zanu PF has no policy of beating up people' - Both Zanu PF and MDC denials are now no.1 impediment to free elections

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

Never imagined Zimbabwe ruling elite would be so euphoric about visiting former colonial master!

9 hrs ago | 655 Views

ZANLA/ZANU did not liberate Matabeleland

9 hrs ago | 561 Views

New Zapu SG, a real Political Testosterone

9 hrs ago | 845 Views

Marry Chiwenga: tell us how Mnangagwa used you to eliminate Chiwenga: we help if we know facts nor riddles

9 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Eight drowned ecstatic prophets named

17 hrs ago | 2971 Views

Cattle rustlers jailed 18 years

17 hrs ago | 913 Views

13ha of wheat consumed by lightning

22 hrs ago | 1504 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days