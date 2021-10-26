Matebeleland South villagers' water woes mount

News / National

by Staff reporter

MATEBELELAND South villagers have been struggling to get water for domestic use and for their livestock as local dams have dried up, while boreholes are far from most villages.Villagers are now concerned that the situation will result in loss of livestock.The affected areas include Umzingwane district in Munkula, Zikwakweni, Matshiya, Ntalale and Singugwe, among other villages.Villagers in Mashiya told Southern Eye that some dams were destroyed by heavy rains that swept across the district about 10 years ago."Most of the dams were destroyed by heavy rains in 2010. Some of them have been silted, so they can not hold water for long periods. As we speak, we are facing water challenges," a villager, Zenzo Ndlovu, said."We are forced to fetch water for domestic use and for livestock from a borehole which is miles away from our homes. This is a precarious situation as it may result in deaths of people and livestock due to drought."Singugwe villager, Samukeliso Moyo said if it did not rain by the end of this week their livestock would die."The situation is getting worse because the few dams that we have have dried up and there is nowhere our animals will get water. We were hoping that by this time of the year, we will be receiving rains, but this has not been the situation," Moyo said.He appealed to the government to take action before people and livestockperish."The government must repair dams or drill more boreholes so that no one loses any livestock due to water shortages. We have been raising the issue to relevant people, but no action has been taken," he said.Zimbabwe National Water Authority spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga could neither deny nor confirm the shortage of water in Matebeleland South province."I will look at the matter and revert to you soon," Munyonga said