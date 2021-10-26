Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Manama Hospital refurbishment commences

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
RENOVATION of Manama Mission Hospital in Gwanda district, Matabeleland South province has began, a month after it was destroyed by violent winds.

Government has set aside $28 million to finance the refurbishment of the hospital mortuary and the maternity ward.

The hospital is one of the largest referral health centres in the province.

Matabeleland South provincial medical director Rudo Chikodzore yesterday confirmed to Southern Eye that construction work has began.

"We have already started refurbishing the hospital. We have began by repairing the roof of the maternity building. We started last week. We are hoping that this will help to change the situation and decongest some wards which were accommodating women who are now due for delivery," she said.

Chikodzore said despite the destruction, the hospital was still rendering all services to members of the public.

"We are rendering all services to members of the public.  The hospital, which used to be run by a church is now under the Department of Civil Protection, after it was destroyed by a storm," she said.

Reports indicate that Manama villagers had resorted to keeping bodies of their late relatives at home, instead of taking them to the mortuary which has not been fully operational for the past four years due to malfunctioning refrigerators.

Gwanda district medical officer Blessed Gwarimbo recently said the mortuary needed new equipment.

During his visit to the hospital last week, Health and Child Care deputy minister John Mangwiro expressed concern at the institution's failure to offer mortuary services.

He said the hospital should provide mortuary services.

Mangwiro said the mortuary had a 12-body refrigerator, but it was not functional. He said part of the funds allocated to the hospital should go towards refurbishment of the mortuary.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

