Midnight thieves caught driving away 67 goats

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
File picture
THREE Harare based suspected thieves allegedly pounced at Avilion farm, Bindura and attempted to steal 67 goats before being disturbed by barking dogs.

Takemore Bonde (34), Justice Shepherd and another unknown suspect hired a truck and stormed Avilion farm to steal 67 goats for resale in Harare.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the stock theft case.

"I can confirm a stock theft case in Bindura where we have managed to arrest one suspect Bonde while the other two are still at large," Dhliwayo said.

Allegations are that the trio was disturbed by barking dogs which awakened Elvis Dzvonya (45) of plot 40 Avilion farm who gave a chase after seeing the trio driving away the goats.

The goats belonged to five complaints who were called by Dzvonya to give a chase.

The other two suspects vanished while Bonde tried to hide in a stream for two hours before being apprehended by citizens.

The police are appealing for information leading to the arrest of Shepherd and his accomplice.

Source - Byo24News

