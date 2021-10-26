Brown Engineering workers down tools

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Harare

Over a hundred Brown Engineering workers have downed tools over poor working conditions chief amongst them health and safety issues.

The workers who have embarked on industrial action since Tuesday with Trade union representatives and Brown Engineering management currently locked in marathon negotiations to try and find each other but the parties have so far failed to reach a meaningful resolution.According to the company's six member workers' commitee the company is not in a position to address their griviences."We are not happy with our management because its not prioritizing our health and safety. The toilets we have here are not hygienic but for the management it is well taken care of, our cost of living adjustments are not pleasing, we are not happy with the newly introduced global online shop system , we need bonuses and we also demand to be paid in USD since every transaction and work done here is paid for in USD," lamented the workers committee."We tried to dialog today with management and trade unions but nothing came out the managing director Alister Sole remaines adamant saying those who cannot meet the current situation should quit the job."However, when approached for comment management representatives refused to entertain the media.