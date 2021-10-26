Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fake prophets jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO Shamva based self styled fake Apostolic prophets (Madzibaba) were sentenced to 20 days in jail yesterday by a Bindura magistrate  after they planted a live tortoise  in a congregant's bedroom while performing  miracles.


Nebson Muteeri (44) and Joseph Muteeri (37) pleaded guilty  to the charge before magistrate  Joyline Mudhege, she however suspended the sentence on condition that they pay $500 0 fine each.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on October 30 the duo connived and went Emitina Vhirira's place of residence  intending to perform some cleansing ceremony in her bedroom and planted a live tortoise laced with beads spiritual cloth.

The duo's lucky ran out when Vhirira saw them planting the tortoise and reported the matter to the police leading to their arrest.

The tortoise which is valued at US$500 was handed over to Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management  Authority Bindura.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mnangagwa arrives in Glasgow

19 mins ago | 57 Views

The invention and revolutionary stand of the hubble space telescope

25 mins ago | 10 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo elected new Zapu President

30 mins ago | 108 Views

Man assaults wife after coming from beer drink

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Media reforms a key to free & fair elections

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

2022 National Budget Expectations

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

COP 26 Opens in Glasgow

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Brown Engineering workers down tools

5 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Midnight thieves caught driving away 67 goats

6 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Battling Anxiety? Here are some expert-approved tips to overcome it

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We have already won'

11 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Zanu-PF conference a Mnangagwa bootlicking contest

11 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Manama Hospital refurbishment commences

11 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chiefs not bound by Constitution, claims Charumbira

11 hrs ago | 1010 Views

ZSE gains US$287bn

11 hrs ago | 463 Views

Matebeleland South villagers' water woes mount

11 hrs ago | 331 Views

Teachers seek legal recourse over withheld salaries

11 hrs ago | 682 Views

Mnangagwa to wow business tycoons in UK

11 hrs ago | 489 Views

Banks lobby for tax regime revamp

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Booze, partying for Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF in Glasgow

11 hrs ago | 1174 Views

'Engage political reforms and abandon sanctions rhetoric' UN rebuke Mnangagwa - no time for diplomatic niceties

18 hrs ago | 1908 Views

'Zanu PF has no policy of beating up people' - Both Zanu PF and MDC denials are now no.1 impediment to free elections

18 hrs ago | 468 Views

Never imagined Zimbabwe ruling elite would be so euphoric about visiting former colonial master!

18 hrs ago | 996 Views

ZANLA/ZANU did not liberate Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 852 Views

New Zapu SG, a real Political Testosterone

18 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Marry Chiwenga: tell us how Mnangagwa used you to eliminate Chiwenga: we help if we know facts nor riddles

18 hrs ago | 2408 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days