Fake prophets jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Shamva based self styled fake Apostolic prophets (Madzibaba) were sentenced to 20 days in jail yesterday by a Bindura magistrate after they planted a live tortoise in a congregant's bedroom while performing miracles.

Nebson Muteeri (44) and Joseph Muteeri (37) pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Joyline Mudhege, she however suspended the sentence on condition that they pay $500 0 fine each.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on October 30 the duo connived and went Emitina Vhirira's place of residence intending to perform some cleansing ceremony in her bedroom and planted a live tortoise laced with beads spiritual cloth.The duo's lucky ran out when Vhirira saw them planting the tortoise and reported the matter to the police leading to their arrest.The tortoise which is valued at US$500 was handed over to Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Bindura.